Dr. Dre’s Brentwood, Calif. home was targeted by alleged burglars, according to police. The attempted burglary happened shortly after news broke that he was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm. KNBC captured footage of four burglary suspects, who were apprehended by police after being pursued in a white SUV. One of the members of the hip hop mogul’s security team called police after the suspects were spotted hopping a fence on his property, according to KNBC. The attempted break-in reportedly took place at 10PM on Tuesday night but the suspects couldn’t get inside, the LAPD told ABC7.

