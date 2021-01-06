'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Claps Back At Critics Of Show's Diversity
Dr. Dre’s Brentwood, Calif. home was targeted by alleged burglars, according to police. The attempted burglary happened shortly after news broke that he was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm. KNBC captured footage of four burglary suspects, who were apprehended by police after being pursued in a white SUV. One of the members of the hip hop mogul’s security team called police after the suspects were spotted hopping a fence on his property, according to KNBC. The attempted break-in reportedly took place at 10PM on Tuesday night but the suspects couldn’t get inside, the LAPD told ABC7.