Dr. Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young, has come forward with allegations of physical and emotional abuse against her ex, including the claim that he held a gun to her head twice during their marriage. Nicole detailed her extensive allegations in a legal filing submitted to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Dec. 29 amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. Dre previously asserted in his own declaration that he had never abused Nicole or put her in physical danger, and his legal team had no comment for Access Hollywood.

