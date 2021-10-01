Main Content

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show lineup was announced on Thursday and it is stacked with five all-star hip hop artists. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will co-headline the halftime show, Access Hollywood confirms. All five artists revealed the news on social media, sharing excitement for the chance to perform on the world's biggest stage. Super Bowl LVI will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

