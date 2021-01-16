Also available on the nbc app

Dr. Dre has been discharged from the hospital, a little over a week after suffering a brain aneurysm. Rapper and actor Ice-T shared an update on the mogul's health, tweeting, "Just FaceTimed with @drdre. He just made it home. Safe and looking good." Days before his release, the hip-hop icon was moved from the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to a private room, according to TMZ. Sources also told the outlet that Dre will continue to be monitored around the clock at his house for the next few weeks since doctors still don't know what triggered the bleeding.

