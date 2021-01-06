Main Content

Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm. Sources connected to the hip-hop icon tell TMZ that he was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 4 and admitted to the ICU, where he remained on Tuesday. The outlet reports that the 55-year-old mogul was lucid and in stable condition as doctors performed tests to determine what caused the bleeding. Access Hollywood has reached out to Dr. Dre's reps for comment.

