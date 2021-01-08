Also available on the nbc app

Dr. Dre has struck a deal in his contentious legal battle with estranged wife Nicole Young — just days after he suffered a brain aneurysm. According to multiple outlets, the music mogul has agreed to pay $2 million in temporary spousal support, instead of the nearly $300,000 per month he had previously been dishing out. Sources told TMZ that the hip-hop icon will continue to cover living expenses for his ex at her Malibu home, as well as her mother's Pacific Palisades home, for the next several months until their next hearing in April 2021. However, he will not be responsible for Young's $5 million in legal fees or the hiring of her new personal security detail.

