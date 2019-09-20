'Downton Abbey' Cast Shocks Moviegoers With Surprise Visit To Opening Night Screening

Also available on the NBC app

Welcome to Downton! The "Downton Abbey" cast gave one moviegoing audience a night they'll never forget, surprising fans at a screening of their anticipated film on opening night. Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Allen Leech teased their special drop-in on Instagram, and also got the chance to impress a couple celebrity fans. Michelle and Allen spent the day with "Queer Eye" star Tan France and Sophia Bush – who agreed with Allen's suggestion that she should be in the sequel!

