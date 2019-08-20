Dove Cameron's New Hair Color Is Giving Off Major 'Descendants' Vibes

Also available on the NBC app

Is Dove Cameron pulling style tips from her "Descendants" character Mal? Fans seem to think so! The Disney star shared a series of snaps where she looks like she got her hair style on the Isle of the Lost, rocking some brand new violet/pink hair! Dozens of comments flooded her page asking if “Descendants 4” was in the works. The 23-year-old also has some new piercing, which complete her edgy new vibe. She shared a video on Instagram getting her ears pierced and her reaction to them.

