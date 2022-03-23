Main Content

Dove Cameron Says She Can Be A Better Role Model Now That She's 'Good To' Herself

CLIP03/22/22

Dove Cameron is opening up about being her role model. The 26-year-old told Access Hollywood at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards that when she was younger it made her "anxious" to know people looked up to her. "Now that I feel like I'm good to myself I feel like I can be a better role model because I know how to be a better person," she said. The 26-year-old also talked about why it's important that her clothing reflects her gender identity. The actress also teased her upcoming music!

Tags: Dove Cameron, 2022 iHeartRadio Awards, Gender Identity, role model, disney channel
