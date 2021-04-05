Also available on the nbc app

Dove Cameron chatted with Access Hollywood about her new single, “LazyBaby,” which she says was inspired by her breakup with “Descendants” co-star Thomas Doherty. She opens up about the songwriting process and also shares that she doesn’t want to be open about her relationships in the future. She also talks about her upcoming role on the new live action “Powerpuff Girls” series and shared she can’t wait to play Bubbles!

