Dove Cameron Raves About BF Thomas Doherty: 'He's My Favorite Person'

"Descendants 2" star Dove Cameron sits with Access Hollywood's Alex Hudgens and talks about working with her boyfriend and co-star, Thomas Doherty, on the film.
Appearing:
Tags: television, dove cameron, dove cameron bf, movies, interviews, thomas doherty, celebrity, dove cameron dating, gossip, disney stars, breaking news, actors, descendants 2, hollywood, celebrity news, disney channel, disney, access, entertainment, dove cameron thomas doherty, dove cameron boyfriend, dove camera relationship, entertainment news, descendants, dove cameron thomas, mal descendants
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.