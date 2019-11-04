Dove Cameron Describes 'Emotional' Transition From Disney Channel After Releasing New Music

Also available on the NBC app

Dove Cameron is spreading her wings. The actress and musician chatted with "Access Daily" hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about her new single "So Good" and her process for writing songs. Dove also reflected on her transition from Disney Channel and revealed the experience is "almost like leaving your parents' house to go to college." She explained, "I didn't really realize how much of what I was doing was being affected by my environment, but now that I'm not in it, who am I? What am I going to do with this newfound voice?"

