A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace on the afternoon of Queen Elizabeth II's death. In new images from London, supporter can be seen gathering outside of the home of the Monarch as the colorful arches of the rainbows shine across the sky. The breathtaking moment comes amid news that her Majesty passed away after 70 years on the throne.

