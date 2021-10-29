Also available on the nbc app

Dorit Kemsley's Husband, PK, is speaking out while his family recovers after being involved in a home invasion on Wednesday night. "We are doing ok. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this," he wrote on Instagram. Three men reportedly broke into Dorit and PK's Encino Hills home while the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her two children were in the house. The intruders are believed to have ransacked the house and reportedly got away with her jewelry and handbags.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution