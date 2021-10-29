Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Gives Update On Family After Home Burglary: 'We Are Doing Ok'

CLIP10/29/21
Also available on the nbc app

Dorit Kemsley's Husband, PK, is speaking out while his family recovers after being involved in a home invasion on Wednesday night. "We are doing ok. I’m home and we are all together and will get through this," he wrote on Instagram. Three men reportedly broke into Dorit and PK's Encino Hills home while the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her two children were in the house. The intruders are believed to have ransacked the house and reportedly got away with her jewelry and handbags.

Appearing:
Tags: Dorit Kemsley, pk kemsley, rhobh, Bravo, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.