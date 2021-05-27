Dorit Kemsely is keeping things real! During Kathy Hilton's intimate viewing of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" at her home, the reality star exclusively told Access Hollywood that Sutton Stracke is stirring the pot on this season of the hit show. Dorit also called out Garcelle Beauvais and revealed how Erika Jayne is holding up amid her ongoing legal drama. Plus, Dorit shared if she thinks Kathy will be back next season.

