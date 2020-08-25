Also available on the nbc app

Dorinda Medley's time as a Bravo Housewife is over. After six seasons, Dorinda broke the shocking news that she would no longer be a part of the hit show, "Real Housewives of New York City." "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away," she wrote on Instagram." Many of Dorinda's famous pals, including Andy Cohen and Bethenny Frankel, were quick to react to the news.

