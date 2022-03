Also available on the nbc app

Dorinda Medley is making things nice! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," the former "RHONY" star opens up about her new memoir "Make It Nice," from her iconic and infamous Blue Stone Manor. Dorinda explains that after getting out on "pause" following Season 12 of the "Real Housewives of New York" it became the perfect time to reflect on her life and write about it.

