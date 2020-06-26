Also available on the nbc app

Season 2 of the DC Comics' downtrodden superheroes show "Doom Patrol" is now available on HBO Max. The show stars Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, a woman who gains superhero abilities and 64 personalities after an accident. Diane talked to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about feeling empowered by playing such a layered character and how she keeps track of Jane’s personalities. The longtime social justice advocate also reflected on the importance of our current moment and the work activists must continue to do.

