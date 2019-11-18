Also available on the NBC app

It was a bittersweet night for Donny and Maris Osmond! The brother-sister duo gave an emotional final performance in Sin City as they said goodbye to their 11-year residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas. The siblings both reportedly fought back tears before the curtains closed on the pair sharing a sweet hug onstage. Marie later reflected on their time together on Facebook, writing, "Last night was our final show as 'Donny and Marie' and we sang together as we have been doing for over five decades… but this time was the last time."

