Donnie Wahlberg Leaves IHOP Server In Tears With $2,020 Tip On New Year's Day

Donnie Wahlberg is paying it forward in 2020! The New Kids On The Block singer made sure one IHOP employee's decade got off to a very good start, leaving a $2,020 tip on New Year's Day. Donnie and wife Jenny McCarthy stopped at the restaurant near their home outside Chicago, and server Bethany Provencher told People magazine why the couple's visit was a special surprise from the very beginning. Once she discovered the generous gift Donnie left on their way out, however, things took an emotional turn for the single mother, who called the gesture "the greatest thing to ever happen" in her whole life.

