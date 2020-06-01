Also available on the nbc app

Dondré Whitfield is tired of the status quo in America. The actor and activist spoke to Access Hollywood host Scott Evans via Zoom about the current climate in the country following George Floyd's death in police custody. "Do you know how difficult it is to live in a country where I feel like I have to prove my worth so that I can be treated like a human being?" he said. "I'm not even asking for preferential treatment. I'm asking to be treated like a human being." The "Male vs. Man" author also urged for a shift in commentary about violence and looting amid the nationwide protests and opened up about the heartbreaking daily conversations he has with his two children to prepare them to deal with racism in society.

