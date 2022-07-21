Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, looks all grown up! The 16-year-old was spotted at Ivana Trump's funeral on Wednesday in New York City. In a crowded family pic, the very tall teen was seen standing with a very solemn expression, next to his mother, former first lady Melania Trump, and his 40-year-old sister Ivanka. Barron towered over all his relatives while wearing a distinguished dark suit and tie. Ivana passed away last week at 73 years old.

