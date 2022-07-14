Main Content

Donald Trump Remembers Ex-Wife Ivana Trump: 'She Was a Wonderful, Beautiful, And Amazing Woman'

CLIP07/14/22

Ivana Trump has passed away at the age of 73, Access Hollywood confirms. ABC News reports, per the FDNY, that the former model was found deceased in her New York City apartment on Thursday after Manhattan paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest call. Her family and her former husband Donald Trump both issued statements about her passing. Ivana was Donald Trump's first wife and mother of three of his children.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, deaths, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, ivana trump dead
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.