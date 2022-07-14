Ivana Trump has passed away at the age of 73, Access Hollywood confirms. ABC News reports, per the FDNY, that the former model was found deceased in her New York City apartment on Thursday after Manhattan paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest call. Her family and her former husband Donald Trump both issued statements about her passing. Ivana was Donald Trump's first wife and mother of three of his children.

