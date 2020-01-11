Queen Elizabeth & Prince Charles Beam In New Easter Photos Taken At Frogmore House
Donald Trump is weighing in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal shakeup and how it's affected the Queen. In a new interview on "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham asked the president if he had any advice for the monarch regarding her grandson and granddaughter-in-law’s decision to step back from their senior royal roles. “I think it's sad. I do,” Trump said, calling the Queen “a great woman.” He added, “I just have such respect for the Queen. I don't think this should be happening to her." Trump has met the royal family on multiple occasions and previously called Prince Harry “a terrific guy” in an interview with Piers Morgan.