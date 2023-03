Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been engaged for a year, according to multiple reports. Donald popped the questions to Kimberly on New Year's Eve 2020, according to The Daily Mail. "Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 - which is Don's birthday. They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years." a source told the publication.

