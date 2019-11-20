Also available on the nbc app

Don Johnson's family gets up to some major hijinks over the holidays! At a press junket for Rian Johnson's new whodunnit "Knives Out," Don talked about his "very artistic and hot-blooded and volatile and fun and challenging family," as well as their tradition of prank-pulling every Thanksgiving. "Strange articles of clothing could show up in your soup," he explained. Plus, Access quizzed Don and his co-stars on how well they know each other! "Knives Out" hits theaters on Nov. 27.

Appearing: