Don Cheadle is married! During a recent appearance on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the 56-year-old actor revealed to guest host Wanda Sykes that he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Bridgid Coulter. “Yeah, I mean, that's understandable given that we've been together 28 years before we got married,” he revealed. The sweet couple have been together since 1992 and share daughters Ayana and Imani.

