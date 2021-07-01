Main Content

Don Cheadle Secretly Marries Girlfriend Bridgid Coulter During The Covid Pandemic

Don Cheadle is married! During a recent appearance on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the 56-year-old actor revealed to guest host Wanda Sykes that he tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Bridgid Coulter. “Yeah, I mean, that's understandable given that we've been together 28 years before we got married,” he revealed. The sweet couple have been together since 1992 and share daughters Ayana and Imani.

