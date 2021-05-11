Also available on the nbc app

Don Cheadle revealed that Michael Jordan will be in the highly anticipated upcoming “Space Jam” sequel. The trailer for the second movie in the franchise was recently revealed, and fans have been buzzing about if MJ will join return to screen. Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles got the scoop from Don Cheadle during his interview with his “Black Monday” co-stars Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall. The actor broke the news that the basketball legend will be there, “Michael Jordan is in the movie, but not in the way that you would expect it,” he said. Don, also gave Sibley the scoop on what filming this season of “Black Monday” was like. The third season of “Black Monday” will premiere on Sunday, May 23rd on Showtime.

