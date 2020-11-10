Also available on the nbc app

Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski joined Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover to chat about their upcoming Netflix film “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.” The country legend opened up about writing all the original songs for the holiday musical. Dolly will be turning 75 in January and opened up about her interest in posing for Playboy again to celebrate her birthday. “I’ve always said that I may do the cover, not any major explicit pictures or anything or just do the cover again of the Playboy magazine when I’m 75, I think I can pull it off,” she said. “If they’ll go for it, if not, it’s just a fun thing, I may at least do a fun article for my 75th.” “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” starts streaming on Netflix on November 22, 2020.

