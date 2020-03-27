Also available on the NBC app

We can always count on Dolly Parton to lift our spirits! The music superstar shared some inspiring wisdom during the coronavirus pandemic, telling Instagram followers in a candid video on Friday why she believes this challenging time serves a higher purpose – and will have a happy ending. The U.S. now has more COVID-19 cases than any other nation and Dolly acknowledged how frightened people are, encouraging followers to embrace gratitude and the opportunity for self-discovery and giving back to others.

