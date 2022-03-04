Main Content

Dolly Parton Teases Upcoming Rock Album: It 'Might Surprise A Few People'

CLIP03/03/22

Dolly Parton is back hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards for the second time and admitted to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover that she is a little anxious. But her fashion will be point as she has a total of five outfits planned for the night! The country super star also teased her upcoming rock album. "I am going to maybe do some things that might surprise a few people," she said. Dolly, Gabby Barrett, and Jimmie Allen are hosting the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7.

Tags: Dolly Parton, academy of country music, acm, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
