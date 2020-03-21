Also available on the nbc app

Dolly Parton is sharing her grief over the loss of a dear friend and fellow icon. The singer mourned Kenny Rogers' death in an emotional Twitter video hours after he passed away "peacefully" at age 81 surrounded by loved ones. Dolly reflected on her and Kenny's years-long bond and told fans she's confident his legacy will live on. Fans and famous friends flocked the comment section to share support for Dolly along with their own sadness, including Reba McEntire.

