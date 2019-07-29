Dolly Parton Surprises Festival-Goers By Singing Duets With Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile and More

Also available on the NBC app

The queen of country has arrived! Dolly Parton surprised fans at Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island by joining the star-studded country group, The Highwomen, on stage for a co-headlining spot. Dolly, who rocked a bright gold yellow pantsuit for the special event, sang some of her biggest hits with the girl group. The country icon also expressed why she loves sharing the stage with the ladies, saying, "I love to be up here with all this girl power. I love to see us do good."

