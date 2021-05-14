Also available on the nbc app

Dolly Parton never fails to make a good impression! The music legend jokingly revealed the secret to her always-cheerful appearance, sharing during a performance at the #WOW: Whole Health Includes Mental Health virtual summit this week that she isn’t afraid to have a little help when it comes to putting her best face forward. "I'm often told I look so happy, but to be honest — that's the Botox…Well, not all of it, but some of it anyway!" she teased.

