Dolly Parton Dresses Up As Playboy Bunny At 75 For Husband's Birthday: 'He Still Thinks I'm A Hot Chick'

CLIP07/20/21
Dolly Parton is channeling her inner Playboy bunny! The country songstress got all dolled up to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Carl Dean. She wore a curve-hugging bodysuit with a sequined collar and bedazzled bowtie – a near-perfect recreation of what she wore on the cover of Playboy in the ‘80s. “My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy,” she told fans in an Instagram video. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not going to try and talk him out of that, and I hope he agrees.”

