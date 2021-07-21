Also available on the nbc app

Dolly Parton is channeling her inner Playboy bunny! The country songstress got all dolled up to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Carl Dean. She wore a curve-hugging bodysuit with a sequined collar and bedazzled bowtie – a near-perfect recreation of what she wore on the cover of Playboy in the ‘80s. “My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy,” she told fans in an Instagram video. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not going to try and talk him out of that, and I hope he agrees.”

