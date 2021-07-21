Common Wants Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish To Appear On ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3
Dolly Parton is channeling her inner Playboy bunny! The country songstress got all dolled up to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Carl Dean. She wore a curve-hugging bodysuit with a sequined collar and bedazzled bowtie – a near-perfect recreation of what she wore on the cover of Playboy in the ‘80s. “My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy,” she told fans in an Instagram video. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not going to try and talk him out of that, and I hope he agrees.”