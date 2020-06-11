Also available on the nbc app

In a new development in Prince Andrew's alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, the U.S. Department of Justice has officially requested an interview with the Duke of York as part of its criminal investigation into the alleged sex trafficking ring once operated by Epstein. Lawyers for Prince Andrew, who has denied any wrongdoing in connection to the scandal, told NBC News in a statement earlier this week that the royal had offered his help as a witness on at least three occasions this year. Access legal expert Alison Triessl breaks down what this all could mean.

