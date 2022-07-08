Main Content

Doja Cat Slams 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp For Revealing Her Crush On Costar Joseph Quinn

CLIP07/08/22

Doja Cat called out "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about her crush on his costar Joseph Quinn, who played season 4's newest fan-favorite character Eddie Munson. The 26-year-old singer went on an Instagram Live on Thursday to address the situation with her fans. "The fact that Noah did that, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That's borderline snake s**t. That's weasel s**t," she said.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Doja Cat, noah schnapp, Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things, crush, social media, direct messages, romance, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.