Doja Cat called out "Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about her crush on his costar Joseph Quinn, who played season 4's newest fan-favorite character Eddie Munson. The 26-year-old singer went on an Instagram Live on Thursday to address the situation with her fans. "The fact that Noah did that, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That's borderline snake s**t. That's weasel s**t," she said.

