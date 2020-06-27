Also available on the nbc app

The family of Dog the Bounty Hunter is keeping the memory of their beloved matriarch alive on a bittersweet day. June 26 marked one year since the death of Beth Chapman, the longtime love and bounty hunting partner of Duane "Dog" Chapman. To mark a full year's passage without Beth, her and Duane’s 27-year-old daughter Cecily embarked on a sunrise hike in her honor at Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail in Honolulu, Hawaii.

