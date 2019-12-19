Also available on the NBC app

Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter is paying tribute to her late mother Beth Chapman. Bonnie Chapman commemorated her 21st birthday by sharing a sweet throwback photo on Instagram of her mom cradling her as a baby. "21 years later, thank you for all the birthday wishes on Monday," Bonnie wrote. "I had a wonderful day." This was the 21-year-old's first birthday since Beth's tragic death in June 2019. The reality TV star died following a tough battle with lung cancer.

