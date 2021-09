Also available on the nbc app

Dog the Bounty Hunter has remarried! The reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, tied the knot with Francie Frane on September 2nd. Dog was previously married to Beth Chapman for 13 years, before she died from cancer in 2019. Francie also lost her husband to the disease just six months before Beth passed away. The new couple bonded over their grief and got engaged in May 2020.

