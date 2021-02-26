Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry got candid about his new life in California and discussed the pressures of royal life in a rare one-on-one interview with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden. But Palace sources told the Daily Mail that the timing of Harry's candid interview is 'unhelpful, and has caused 'disquiet' at the palace, as the interview aired on the same night the Queen opened up about her own experience getting vaccinated during a rare publicized video call.

