Also available on the nbc app

Addison Rae chatted with Access Hollywood about her podcast, “Mama Knows Best,” which is co-hosted by her mom Sheri Nicole and is available on Spotify. Would she want her pal Kourtney Kardashian to come on and chat? The TikTok star also dishes on what fans can expect to hear on the podcast and also shares tips on how to create the perfect TikTok.

Appearing: