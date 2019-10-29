'Doctor Sleep's' Ewan McGregor Avoided 'The Shining' For Years Due To A Fear Of Horror Movies

Also available on the NBC app

Ewan McGregor has a starring role in "Doctor Sleep," the much-anticipated follow-up to Stephen King's "The Shining," but the original movie was not a childhood favorite of his! The Golden Globe winner told Access Hollywood that he didn't see the horror classic until he was an adult, because he swore off all scary movies after seeing "Halloween" at age 12. "It put me off horror films; it scared me so much that I didn't ever feel that scared again," he explained. Ewan also told Access that he studied old Jack Nicholson interviews to get into character as Dan Torrance, the adult son of Jack's iconic character Jack Torrance. "Doctor Sleep" hits theaters on Nov. 8.

Appearing: