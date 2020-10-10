Also available on the nbc app

Doc Antle, who rose to fame as part of Netflix’s popular “Tiger King” documentary series, is sharing his reaction to his indictment on wildlife trafficking charges from the Virginia state attorney general. A press release from the attorney general's office revealed that the Myrtle Beach Safari owner had been charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic and 13 additional misdemeanor charges. Following the news, Antle told Access Hollywood, “I'm terribly shocked and disappointed at the charges that have been filed against me by the Commonwealth of Virginia and how they've sought to involve my daughters in this stuff, just crazy. I categorically deny any act or conduct that could be considered as animal cruelty ever."

