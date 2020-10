Also available on the nbc app

On this episode of “The Bachelorette: The Morning After,” Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Kendall Long chatted with Access Hollywood about the premiere episode of the new season of the hit ABC show. Do they think Dale is the real deal with Clare Crawley? Plus, do they think Tayshia might have to step in if the rumors are true and Clare does leave the show mid-season?

