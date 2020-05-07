Also available on the nbc app

D-Nice video chats with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about teaming up with HouseParty to host a free virtual prom for graduating high school senior classes of 2020. And, the musician says he's just received an invite to work on something with former First Lady Michelle Obama and he's excited to see it come together. D-Nice will be spinning the HouseParty Prom from 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

