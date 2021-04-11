Also available on the nbc app

DMX’s ex-wife is remembering him on an important and now bittersweet milestone. Tashera Simmons honored her own 50th birthday on April 10 with an Instagram tribute to the late rapper, who died one day earlier at 50 years old. Tashera narrated a slideshow video of multiple throwback photos from throughout her life, including her and DMX’s wedding day, and she reflected in an emotional caption the impact of his loss as she contemplates her future. With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband. I know today is my day. But I also understand that God is love,” she wrote in part.

