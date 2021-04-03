Also available on the nbc app

Celebrities are sending their love and support to DMX after his reported hospitalization. The rapper was said to be in “grave condition” following a reported possible overdose on Friday night. Access Hollywood reached out to the 50-year-old’s rep for comment. Fans and famous friends reacted to the sad news on social media, with many of DMX’s fellow recording artists and celebrities from Missy Elliott to Gabrielle Union and more offering messages of hope and recovery.

