Fans and famous friends are mourning the loss of DMX. The rapper died on Friday at age 50 one week after suffering a heart attack. His family confirmed the sad news in a statement to Access Hollywood, revealing that loved ones were by his side when he passed away at White Plains Hospital in New York following days of life support. Celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Missy Elliott, LeBron James and more flooded social media with sorrow and condolences, noting their personal connection to the hip-hop icon and the lasting impact of his work.

