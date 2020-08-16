Also available on the nbc app

D.L. Hughley still holds onto his fond memories of close friend Bernie Mac. The "Surrender, White People!" author spoke to Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Scott Evans about the late comedian's legacy and reflected on how pop culture has shifted since his death in 2008. "I think about this all the time, from the time Bernie passed 'til now, certainly I think society has changed," the "Hughleys" star said. "The way they digest entertainment has changed. I think a lot of people would have had a hard time with some of the things that Bernie said and the things in his act. It's bittersweet, but it would have been sadder to watch people assail his artform or his vantage point because of where we are as a society." D.L.'s latest book "Surrender, White People! Our Unconditional Terms for Peace" is available now.

